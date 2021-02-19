Belton police credit public’s help for arrest of metro murder suspect

BELTON, Mo. — Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a murder suspect Friday morning, after days on the run.

Charles Baldwin, Jr, 38, was arrested in Grain Valley. Officers credited public cooperation which helped authorities find Baldwin.

Prosecutors charged Charles Baldwin, Jr. with second degree murder in the death of Christopher Bell

Prosecutors charged Baldwin with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Bell. Police found Bell’s body in a parking lot of a Belton apartment complex last week. They were called to the scene at E. 125th and Spring Valley Road around 12:30 a.m., Feb. 12, 2020.

Police haven’t said what led to the shooting.