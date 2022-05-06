BELTON, Mo. — The Belton Police Department said it’s been a victim of a malware attack and the attack impacted some office computers systems.

The attack prevented the department from accessing files stored on some network computers.

According to the police chief, the department took action as soon as it learned of the attack.

“We immediately isolated and disconnected those systems from the network as a precaution, notified the FBI and launched an investigation with the assistance of a forensic firm,” Belton Police Chief Scott Lyons said.

Lyons said it appeared the malware only accessed information that is already public record.

Since the attack, the department said it has restored enough of the network and programs that it can operate normally.

An investigation into the malware attack is underway. Lyons said investigators are working to determine if anyone’s personal information or data may be involved.

“If any individual’s personal information is identified through the investigation, we will provide notice and identity monitoring service to those individuals in accordance with applicable law,” Lyons said.

The department said it is also looking at where it can upgrade security to prevent a similar attack from happening in the future.

