BELTON, Mo. — Around 3:42 p.m. Saturday, a 55-year-old female with suicidal intentions, pointed what appeared to be a rifle towards a Belton police officer.

She then went back inside a residence before a Cass County Crisis Negotiator was called to the scene in an attempt to have the subject come out peacefully.

Belton officers along with Belton SWAT, Cass County SWAT and Raymore SWAT worked together, bringing the woman into custody safely at approximately 7:07 p.m.

The Belton Police Department is working a critical incident at the area of Old Town, south of Main Street.

