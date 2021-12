BELTON, Mo. — Belton police department is investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning.

According to police, officers found a deceased 45-year-old female in the 600 block of N. Scott.

It is uncertain when the body was found.

Details about the situation are limited at this time. However, they are asking anyone with information, call the Investigations unit at 816-331-5522.

