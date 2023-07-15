BELTON, Mo. — Belton Police are investigating after two suspects robbed an ATM at the Bank of America Saturday morning.

Two unknown individuals approached a victim working on an ATM at the bank, threatened the victim and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries.

The first suspect is described as a Black male and was wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark colored pants, white shoes, a black mask and orange gloves.

The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white hoodie, light colored pants, black shoes, a black mask and black gloves.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact local law enforcement at 816-512-8200 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.