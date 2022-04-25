BELTON, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is looking for a man they want to speak with after investigators say a 46-year-old woman was found stabbed in the face Monday morning.

Officers were called to a Casey’s near 163rd Street and Cornerstone Drive on reports of a stabbing victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim inside of a vehicle with life-threatening injuries, including multiple stab wounds to the face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for care.

Police do not know where the incident occurred at this time, but the woman was found at the convenience store.

Belton PD is looking for 42-year-old James W. Cook in relation to the incident and say he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts or other information regarding the case is urged to call 911 or the Belton Police Department at 813-331-1500 immediately.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.