Belton Police looking for suspect after woman says she was carjacked at gunpoint in driveway

BELTON, Mo. – Belton Police are looking for an armed carjacker who stole a vehicle at gunpoint early Monday morning.

It happened in the Hearthstone Crossing neighborhood off 58 Highway.

Shannon Armond and her mom didn’t have too exciting of a Memorial Day weekend planned.

“I don’t have a lot of cup holders in my car so we were dropping off drinks and snacks first, then we were going to go get McFlurries. That was going to be the evening,” Armond said.

But they ended up with a lot more excitement than they bargained for.

“She was going up to the front door and she wasn’t even in the front door yet and that’s when he just whipped open my car door,” Armond said.

A carjacker with a gun came into her mom’s driveway on Bienbille Street and ordered her out of the vehicle.

“There are lots of families around there. It’s a place I felt safe. I wasn’t even looking around thinking could somebody come up to the car,” she said.

The suspect described as a black male wearing all black clothing took off with the car, a 2010 Hyundai Genesis. Kansas City Police found it at 41st and Agnes the next day.

Wednesday evening Armond was able to get her car back, but she can’t stop thinking about all the different ways that encounter with a gunman in her mom’s driveway could have turned out.

“What if I just dropped my mom off and pulled away? And then they saw my mom going in a house by herself and came in behind her. There’s a million things, but overall I’m here, the car’s here. I even got my wallet back which I didn’t expect,” she said.

Belton Police are still looking for that carjacker. If you know who it could be call Detective Chrotowski with Belton Police at 816-331-5522. You can also call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

