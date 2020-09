BELTON, Mo. – The Belton Police Department has cancelled the Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman, last seen at 301 Lakewood Terrace in Belton, MO.

The missing woman has been identified as 78-year-old, Betty St. Pierre has been located and she is safe.

She was last seen leaving her son’s home in Belton at 9:30 a.m. on September 4. She has a recent history of getting lost when she is driving.