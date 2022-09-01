BELTON, Mo. — Two schools in Belton, Missouri have been put on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to nearby police activity.

The Belton Police Department tells FOX4 officers are involved in a standoff with an armed suspect three blocks away from Gladden Elementary School at Hargis Lane and Westover Road.

Gladden Elementary and Wilckens STEAM Academy at Hillcrest have been put on lockdown as a precaution.

The school district said it has modified dismissal for many of the schools as a precaution to keep students and staff safe.

At this time, all students and staff members remain safe, and the school district said it is continuing to work with police.

Police said the incident started just before 1 p.m. as a domestic situation when a man told a woman that if she called police he would “shoot it out with them.”

Police have the female victim in a safe location.

Officers have cordoned off the area to contain the suspect and negotiations with the suspect are ongoing.

