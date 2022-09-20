BELTON, Mo. — A Cass County, Missouri substitute school teacher is out of a job.

The Belton School District alerted families that teacher had been inappropriately communicating with middle school students. FOX4 has learned it involved inappropriate texting with at least one Belton Middle School student. An email with that information was shared with parents on Monday evening.

Parents at Belton Middle School are angry after school district leaders sent an email about a substitute teacher who’s been fired and that state officials and local police are involved. The email also indicates assistance will be available for students affected by this.

Three parents in that school district told FOX4 that teacher also held a role at Wilkens Steam Academy at Hillcrest, one of Belton’s elementary schools. Parents shared their feelings on Tuesday, including some who praised the Belton School District for taking swift action.

“They did a very good job of handling it by escorting him out of the building. They did a really good job,” Ecko O’Connor, a parent of local students, said. “I think he should be prosecuted and he should do some time.”

“I don’t know how they do their screening for substitutes, but they let this guy in here, and sure enough, he was messing with some student. It was disgusting,” Tara Lash, another Belton parent, said.

“I don’t think I should say on TV what I think should happen — but very very extensive in trouble. He shouldn’t be able to come back to any school,” Constance May, whose kids attend Belton Public Schools, said.

FOX4 made multiple attempts to contact Belton Police, the Missouri Department of Social Services and the Cass County Prosecutor’s office on Tuesday, but no one returned our messages.

