BELTON, Mo. — Belton police investigated a report of an active shooter at a warehouse late Tuesday morning, but found no gunman or victims.

Officers responded to the Chewy Warehouse and Fulfillment Center shortly before 11 a.m. The warehouse is located in a business area near 155th Street and South Outer Road.

“Our dispatch received a call from the manager at the Chewy Warehouse at about 10:50 this morning on a report of an active shooter. The call was based on information the manager received over the phone,” Lt. Dan Davis, Belton Police Department, said.

Police said they cleared the warehouse and one other location but didn’t locate a gunman, weapon or any victims.

“They have done an initial assessment. They have not found any victims or any evidence that anybody’s been injured at this time,” Davis said.

By 1 p.m. Tuesday, officials cleared the Chewy warehouse, and employees were allowed to return to work.

Belton police have not released any further details on what information the manager received, prompting the investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in Belton.

FOX4 has reached out to representatives from Chewy for comment on the incident, but we have not heard back at this point.

