Belton woman wins second Missouri Lottery jackpot in two years

BELTON, Mo. — Call it the luck of the draw. A Belton woman has won her second Missouri Lottery jackpot in two years.

Ruth Vilcinskas won $290,000 playing Show Me Cash June 3.

A year ago, in August 2019, Vilcinskas also won the Show Me Cash jackpot of $243,000.

The second win makes her only the seventh player since the game began in 2008 to win more than one jackpot.

The winning numbers for the June 3 drawing were 1, 3, 22, 24 and 34. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip at 6015 E. 147th Street in Grandview.

Vilcinskas picked her own numbers for each ticket and described her second win as “unbelievable.”