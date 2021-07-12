Ben Folds cancels VIP events before shows, citing COVID variants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ben Folds, who is playing shows in Kansas City this fall, has decided to cancel pre-show VIP events due to the threat posed by COVID variants.

In a Facebook post, the artist’s team said that meet and greet events won’t take place on his upcoming U.S. tour.

“The health risks involved in our hosting these intimate events in this current climate are too great,” the statement read.

The post went on to say that people should consider vaccination due to the Delta variant and increasing cases.

“It is worth noting that these new virus variants, which are proven to be more contagious and transmissible than what we’ve already seen, need to be taken seriously. To that end, we strongly urge anyone who has not been fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, and to once again practice responsible masking and safe distancing when in public and around crowds.”

Folds is scheduled to play Oct. 5 and 6 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Full refunds will be given to people who purchased VIP tickets.