Bench trial for KCPD officer who shot and killed Cameron Lamb pushed back 2 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The bench trial for a Kansas City Police Department officer charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb has been pushed back to November 8, 2021.

The original court date for Detective Erik DeValkenaere was set for September 7, 2021.

Devalkenaere faces the charges for the December 3, 2019 killing of Lamb outside his home in Kansas City.

Court documents show that DeValkenaere and Detective Troy Schwalm were near 41st and College when they were called to a traffic incident.

A police helicopter observed a red pickup driving to what was determined to be Lamb’s home and both detectives responded to the address in plain clothes.

Schwalm and DeValkenaere drew their weapons and walked to the backyard of the house. Court documents show that neither officer asked for permission to go on the property.

Schwalm went up the driveway and came across another man, who wasn’t Lamb, in the backyard. Lamb was driving his pickup into the garage.

DeValkenaere said he could see both of Lamb’s hands from his position. The detective said his right hand was on the steering wheel and, according to the jury’s affidavit, DeValkenaere saw Lamb slide his left hand down into his waistband, pull a gun and point it at Schwalm.

Court documents say DeValkenaere fire four bullets that hit the windshield of Lamb’s pickup truck. Two hit Lamb, killing him.

The Kansas City Police Department said DeValkenaere has been suspended and issued the following statement:

Today, a grand jury of Jackson County residents indicted a KCPD detective who was involved in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019, in the 4100 block of College.

The detective has been with KCPD since September 1999 and was assigned to the Investigations Bureau. The detective has been suspended.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department continues to mourn the loss of life and all suffering surrounding this incident. We respect the judicial process, including the grand jury’s finding in this matter, as well as all defendants’ presumption of innocence until proven guilty. As the case makes its way through court, we will continue to respect the process, and therefore cannot comment further at this time.

As with any officer involved shooting incident, we will internally review the actions taken by officers. KCPD