Benedictine College, Atchison County release new plan, avoiding quarantine for all students

ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College and Atchison County health officials have come to an agreement: Students will no longer be forced to quarantine, but there will be other restrictions in place in hopes of getting COVID-19 under control.

In short, off-campus students have to largely stay off campus, and on-campus students have to stay on campus.

The conversation started Thursday when health officials issued a 14-day quarantine for every Benedictine student. The health department pointed to skyrocketing positive cases in the county.

Two weeks before classes started, Atchison County had only four cases of the virus. Now there are more than 200.

On Thursday, the college said it had 39 active cases with 132 students are in quarantine either on campus, at nearby hotels or back at home. A day later, Benedictine said there were only 23 active cases.

After learning of health department’s quarantine order, Benedictine leaders were quick to push back and appeal. Steve Minnis, president of Benedictine College, said the health order was over-reaching, broad and damaging to the city.

They spent hours Thursday and most of Friday negotiating and crafting a new plan, which has been named the “Atchison and Benedictine: Stronger Together” Agreement. It runs from Sept. 5-18.

Both the college and the health department are requiring that on-campus students don’t leave campus except for medical or mental health appointments or emergencies, academic requirements, work or to get essential goods via outdoor pickup.

In contrast, off-campus students are largely not permitted on campus except for athletics practices, religious services, work study, labs or other academic requirements.

Benedictine said a significant number of the college’s cases have been linked to off-campus gatherings like parties and bars.

Social distancing is required at all times. Face masks are required as well with exceptions for outdoor exercise, walking outside alone or students in their assigned dorms.

Dining halls are now grab-and-go, and students are encouraged to eat outside, indoors while socially distanced or in their dorms. Mass, confession and adoration will continue but face masks and social distancing will be required.

Fall sports teams that do not have any active COVID-19 cases are allowed to practice in small groups, but teams with members in isolation can’t practice until Sept. 12. Winter and spring sports practices are suspended until Sept. 11.

Any students who violate these rules could face disciplinary action, including removal from campus housing or dismissal from the college.