KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A simple act shows how much the Kansas City community supports the family of a fallen Kansas City police officer.

Officer James Muhlbauer and K9 Champ died while on patrol near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard Feb. 15.

After Muhlbauer’s death, a northland company decided to print t-shirts and sweatshirts as a way for the community to raise money and help the fallen officer’s family.

Each navy shirt Cumpy’s Sports & Apparel sold included the silhouette of Champ sitting next to Muhlbauer.

A portion of each sale benefited the Muhlbauer family.

It turns out Cumpy’s sold a lot of those shirts over the past three weeks. On Monday, the store presented Muhlbauer’s family with a check for $26,000.

“Absolutely amazing what you guys did for our family! Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Muhlbauer’s widow wrote on Cumpy’s Facebook post about the shirts.

Cumpy’s also thanked the community for the success of the shirt sale.

The shirt sale has ended, but the Kansas City’s Fraternal Order of Police opened a fund to benefit the Muhlbauer family that is accepting donations.