Benton County community holds vigil for two boys found dead with father this week

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A little more than a dozen people gathered Thursday in Benton County Thursday to remember Kaiden and Mayson Peak.

The two boys from Greene County, Missouri, were found dead Monday with their father, Darrell Peak, in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Officials have not released an official cause of death for Darrell or the two boys.

Linemen working on nearby power lines found the bodies in an abandoned shack not far from where the three were last seen in the Warsaw area.

Family members last saw Darrell, Mayson and Kaiden at 4 p.m. Feb. 25. He was armed with a pistol, the sheriff’s office said.

Throughout the weekend, the three were seen walking along Highway 65, and Darrell refused assistance when authorities went to talk to them.

During the vigil, a local pastor said a few words and led the group in prayer.

“Our hearts go out to them, this is truly a tragedy,” pastor Chad Banfield said. “Two precious little boys that I never ever met or a dad I never met, nor had anyone else but our hearts go out because of the loss.”

People have been leaving flowers, balloons, toys, and other items in remembrance of Kaiden and Mayson.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the children’s mother with funeral expenses after the tragic loss.