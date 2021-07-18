Benton County Sheriff’s Office launches homicide investigation in fatal shooting

WARSAW, Mo. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after one man is fatally shot in Warsaw.

Benton County Central Dispatch received a call from a male stating a middle-aged man entered the rear seat of his truck and yelled to the driver that he was shot and to drive.

The assailant continued to fire at the vehicle as it left the scene. The driver of the truck transported the victim, Lance M. Lyman, 28, of Warsaw, to the Warsaw Ambulance Base. Lyman died of his injuries before he could be life-flighted.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) SWAT team assistance was requested by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office due to the unclear origin of the incident and a shortage of available staff to respond to the shooting. Deputies and SWAT members responded to the scene of the shooting at the end of Clearwater Road near Warsaw and attempted to make contact with the alleged shooter.

The suspect was arrested without further incident after the MSHP Swat Team surrounded his residence.

According to witnesses, the suspect started to attack a woman, and Lyman tried to intervene. The suspect then began shooting at Lyman.

The suspect has been booked into the Benton County Jail.