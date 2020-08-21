Berlin the polar bear swims right up to reporter during Facebook live

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a beautiful day for a swim, and that’s exactly what 30-year-old Berlin the polar bear did during FOX4’s Zip Trip on Friday, August 21.

Berlin is an old bear. Animal care manager Andrea O’Daniels said that polar bears only make it into their 20s in the wild and mid- to upper-30s in captivity. Berlin’s age means she isn’t as active as younger bears, so this up-close view was an uncommon sight to see!

“How cool is this, seeing her swim?” FOX4’s Matt Stewart said during a Facebook live. “That’s the great thing about this exhibit is that, when she is in the water, people can just stand her and watch her swim around. She’s having a great time.

The giant, beautiful creature paddled and dove all around her enclosure, coming right up to the glass to show off. See the full Facebook live video embedded at the end of this story.

As for her name?

“She got her name because she was born in the same year that the Berlin Wall came down,” O’Daniels said.

The Kansas City Zoo has been around since 1909, more than 100 years. Today, there are 1,700 animals and 200 full-time employees. It’s located in historic Swope Park, just off I-435, or 71 Highway.