Bernie Sanders cancels Kansas City rally 2 days after it was announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two days after announcing a rally in Kansas City, Bernie Sanders has canceled the event “due to scheduling constraints,” a news release states.

The event was scheduled for Monday, March 9 at the Midland Theatre and was announced shortly after presidential candidate Joe Biden announced his own campaign rally in Kansas City. Biden’s rally is still scheduled for Saturday, March 7.

Sanders was originally planning on stopping both in KC and St. Louis on the same day. He will still hold rally in St. Louis that same day at 11 a.m. at the Stifel Theatre.

Missouri’s presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10.

