Bernie Sanders touts campaign’s energy in St. Louis rally that drew hundreds

ST. LOUIS -- Bernie Sanders made a stop on the other side of the Show-Me State on Monday before Tuesday's presidential primary.

The Vermont Senator believes the “energy and excitement” of his supporters make him the Democrat most likely to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders narrowly lost the Missouri primary in 2016 to Hillary Clinton. He's hoping the crowd of hundreds at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis will help generate enough voter turnout Tuesday to lead to a victory this time around.

"If we can give tax breaks to billionaires, and 12 years ago, we build out the crooks on Wall Street, we can cancel all student debt in America," Sanders said Monday.

He spoke mostly about what supporters call a movement, focused on issues at the core of Sanders' campaign.

"I believe in Medicare for all. I believe in criminal justice reform, free college tuition, pretty much everything he stands for," supporter Bobbi Nattier said.

Critics have questioned whether Sanders would hurt down-ballot Democrats running in more conservative districts.

But Sanders told his supporters his campaign can bring in new voters, and he believes new voters are necessary to defeat Trump.

"Our campaign is the campaign of energy and excitement," he said.

"I think a lot of people want the things he wants for our country," one campaign volunteer said. "I think some people just doubt that we can get it done. But we are not going to get it done if we don't fight for it."

Sanders did criticize his primary opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, for past votes related to the war in Iraq and his support of certain trade agreements.

Some of the loudest cheers from his supporters came when he talked about universal health care.

"We believe that health care is a human right for every man, woman and child," Sanders said Monday.

Missouri is one of six states holding either a primary of caucus on Tuesday. FOX4 will have live coverage and results in our newscasts throughout the day and online at fox4kc.com.