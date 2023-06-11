KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new exhibit at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City.

It’s called “Bespoke Bodies: The Design and Craft of Prosthetics.”

It explores the past, present and future of prosthetics, showcasing stories of professional athletes, veterans and children and their experiences.

“I think it’s amazing, I mean, I think it’s such a great opportunity for people to learn,” museum visitor, Gina Slack said.

The exhibit demonstrates how the functionality, comfort and adaptability of prosthetics have improved over the years, making for a better quality of life and opportunities for users.

Objects from the museum’s collection of Great War artifacts, a pivotal time for the field of prosthetics, are also on display. Experts at the museum say the artifacts help provide historical context around design and disability during that timeframe.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for visitors during the summer. You can buy tickets online or at the museum.