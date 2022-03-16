Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.

When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced.

Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Kansas using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. Cowley County Community College (Arkansas City)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $7,893

#9. Labette Community College (Parsons)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,395

#8. Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,168

#7. WSU Tech (Wichita)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $10,867

#6. Kansas City Kansas Community College (Kansas City)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $13,346

#5. Flint Hills Technical College (Emporia)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $13,352

#4. Neosho County Community College (Chanute)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,930

#3. Cloud County Community College (Concordia)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $9,944

#2. Johnson County Community College (Overland Park)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $12,646

#1. North Central Kansas Technical College (Beloit)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $12,006