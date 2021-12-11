Best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

To be certain a gift that you find on Amazon will get to its intended destination on time, look for the “Arrives before Christmas” promise on the product’s page.

The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry — if you know where to look, it’s still possible to get great deals on products ranging from espresso machines to Nerf guns that will arrive in time for Christmas.

Best deals that will arrive in time for Christmas

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $100 discount at Amazon

Breville is a top brand in espresso machines. This all-in-one model has an integrated grinder that takes you from beans to espresso in less than 1 minute. The digital control ensures that your water is at the perfect temperature for optimal espresso extraction, and it comes with an abundance of useful accessories.

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch4 Classic: $40 discount at Amazon

This Samsung smartwatch is like wearing a doctor’s office on your wrist. It monitors for irregular heart rhythms, has a sleep tracker and the collected data can be shared with your healthcare provider. You can even improve your workout with the built-in advanced coaching technology.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $95 discount at Amazon

With a robot vacuum, cleaning your home becomes an effortless task. The three-stage cleaning power of this impressive model can remove dirt, dust and debris from your hard floor or carpet. The advanced sensors make sure the unit has no trouble navigating your home to deliver a thorough cleaning.

Nixplay Digital Picture Frame: $32.07 discount at Amazon

This advanced digital picture frame is perfect for the loved one in your life who would benefit from getting photos sent as soon as you take them. Using the Nixplay app, you can send photos and video clips directly to this frame whenever you’d like to share. The touchscreen lets the recipient like photos — just like on popular social media apps — so you know which ones are their favorites.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker: $23.04 discount at Amazon

This Keurig model is designed for a coffee lover. It brews a 4-, 6-, 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup at the push of a button. You can choose from three different temperature settings and three different strengths to get the perfect cup each and every time.

Cricut Explore Air 2: $100.99 discount at Amazon

If you have a crafter or a DIYer on your gift list, it’s not too late to get the popular Cricut Explore Air 2. This model can cut over 100 types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, adhesive foils and more. The machine comes with a fine point blade, a cutting mat, a fine point pen, access to Design Space (Cricut’s design software) and access to Cricut’s library of images and fonts so you can create your own unique projects.

Bose Sport Earbuds: $30 discount at Amazon

For the person who likes to listen to music while working out, consider the top-rated Bose Sport Earbuds. These impressive earbuds offer a secure fit, are weather- and sweat-resistant, feature simple touch controls and can be used for calls. In just 15 short minutes, you can charge up these earphones enough to last 2 hours.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test: $70 discount at Amazon

With this comprehensive test, you’ll learn interesting facts about yourself, such as why you might have a preference for certain tastes and smells. It can also alert you to inherited conditions so you’re better equipped to be proactive about your health.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit: $70 discount at Amazon

A handyperson can never have enough quality tools. This Dewalt cordless drill/driver set has two speeds for both drilling and fastening applications. The ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold and the unit comes with a battery, a charger and a travel bag.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano: $30 discount at Amazon

A sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) is a small kitchen appliance that heats and circulates water so you can cook foods with remarkable precision. The process locks in flavor and keeps food moist so it’s always delectable. The unit is also small enough to slip into a kitchen drawer when it’s not in use.

COSORI Air Fryer: $14 discount at Amazon

If you know a person who loves comfort food, this air fryer can help turn those tantalizing treats into something a little more healthy. It features a compact size, allowing you to easily place it on a kitchen counter while still being large enough to cook for up to three people. The dishwasher-safe baskets simplify cleanup.

Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker: $7 discount at Amazon

For the person on your list who’s constantly misplacing things, a Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker is a win. This handy little device can be attached to important items such as your keys, so they’ll never be lost again. The versatile operation allows you to use your phone to find the Tile Pro, or the Tile Pro to find your phone.

NERF Fortnite BASR-R Bolt Action Blaster: $8.50 discount at Amazon

Kids love Nerf guns, and the Fortnite design of this model makes it even more desirable. The gun comes with three targets, while the bolt action makes loading and firing the six-dart clip even more thrilling. The included removable scope allows you to quickly line up your shots so you can fire with precision.

