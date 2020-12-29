Best school districts in Kansas: Six area districts make top 20 list for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With 2021 just around the corner, Niche released their top school districts in Kansas for the incoming year.

The Blue Valley Unified School District in Overland Park claimed the top spot on the list and is one of six area school districts in the top 20.

Right behind Blue Valley in second place was the DeSoto Unified School District. Olathe Public Schools took fifth and the Shawnee Mission School District was not far behind in eighth.

Rounding out the top 20 were Eudora Unified School District and Gardner Edgerton Unified School District in 19th and 20th respectively.

The Lawrence Unified School District just missed the top 20 list and ranked 21st.

  1. Blue Valley Unified School District
  2. DeSoto Unified School District
  3. Weskan Unified School District
  4. Maize Unified School District
  5. Olathe Public Schools
  6. Auburn Washburn Unified School District
  7. West Elk Unified School District
  8. Shawnee Mission School District
  9. Pawnee Heights Unified School District
  10. Nemaha Central School District
  11. Andover Unified School District
  12. Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District
  13. Chapman Unified School District
  14. Triplains Unified School District
  15. Silver Lake Unified School District
  16. Sterling Unified School District
  17. Goddard Unified School District
  18. Prairie Hills Unified School District
  19. Eudora Unified School District
  20. Gardner Edgerton Unified School District

See the entire list here.

