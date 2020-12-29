Best school districts in Kansas: Six area districts make top 20 list for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With 2021 just around the corner, Niche released their top school districts in Kansas for the incoming year.

The Blue Valley Unified School District in Overland Park claimed the top spot on the list and is one of six area school districts in the top 20.

Right behind Blue Valley in second place was the DeSoto Unified School District. Olathe Public Schools took fifth and the Shawnee Mission School District was not far behind in eighth.

Rounding out the top 20 were Eudora Unified School District and Gardner Edgerton Unified School District in 19th and 20th respectively.

The Lawrence Unified School District just missed the top 20 list and ranked 21st.

Blue Valley Unified School District DeSoto Unified School District Weskan Unified School District Maize Unified School District Olathe Public Schools Auburn Washburn Unified School District West Elk Unified School District Shawnee Mission School District Pawnee Heights Unified School District Nemaha Central School District Andover Unified School District Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District Chapman Unified School District Triplains Unified School District Silver Lake Unified School District Sterling Unified School District Goddard Unified School District Prairie Hills Unified School District Eudora Unified School District Gardner Edgerton Unified School District

See the entire list here.