Best-selling author Nicola Yoon speaking at Kansas City metro writing fest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Creative writing is coming to KC, and local families will get to hear from New York Times best-selling author Nicola Yoon.

Yoon will be the keynote speaker for LitUp Festival, a free literature and arts festival just for teens. She wrote “Everything, Everything” and “The Sun Is Also A Star,” young adult novels that were both made into major films.

The award-winning author’s presentation will be followed by an announcement of the winners of the 2021 LitUp Creative Contest. Teens will be awarded in categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and visual art.

Watch FOX4’s interview with Yoon in the video embedded in this article.

The festival is run by the Mid-Continent Public Library. It is running from April 26 through May 5, with Yoon speaking on April 28.

Those interested can register and find more information on the Mid-Continent Public Library website.