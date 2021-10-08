Bet’s on: Buffalo Police respond to Kansas City PD’s football challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have some of the city’s best barbecue riding on Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs.

The department challenged Buffalo’s police department to a friendly wager earlier this week. Buffalo responded on Friday.

“We accept the Kansas City Police Department challenge for the upcoming Oct. 10th game, Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs,” Alphonso Wright, C District Police Chief, said in a video provided by the department.

With that sentence, it’s game on!

If the Chiefs win Sunday night’s game at Arrowhead, Buffalo PD will send some of their famous wings to Kansas City. If the Bills are victorious, KCPD plans to send barbecue from Gates.

