Better late than never, Kansas City’s Spring Parade of Homes opens this weekend

LENEXA, Kan. — A somewhat surprising boom in the real estate market is expected to make this year’s Parade of Homes very popular. Immaculate homes, all with the latest floor plans, lighting and decor are what you would expect from Kansas City’s Parade of Homes.

Builder Chris Pauli’s home in Lenexa is ultra-modern with red kitchen cabinets and high-tech gadgets throughout.

“This house has the capability of unlocking the front door and seeing who’s at your door from here. If you leave, you can turn on the lights, start the sprinkler system and open the garage door from your phone. It’s got a lot of neat features,” said Pauli.

There are even night-lights mounted inside the posts on the stairwell.



A few doors down in the Timbers’ new Lenexa subdivision at Clear Creek, a more traditional home builder has his design on display. The 2,700 square-foot, story-and-a-half, four-bedroom home has quartz countertops and arched doorways. The kitchen and bathrooms are spectacular with grey walls, white cabinets and a lot of bling.

Surprisingly, homes in Kansas City are flying off the market right now. With a pandemic and an unstable economy, it’s a bit of a mystery to realtors and builders alike. Scott Weber of Scott Homes says it’s part limited supply and high demand.

“I think people are buying houses right now because the interest rates are low and we have a lot of great builders out there, and a lot of great designs,” Weber said.



In fact, there are 375 properties on the Parade of Homes this year featuring 120 builders. Prices range from about $200,000 to $2.5 million. But there are some big changes and safety measures on this year’s Parade of Homes due to COVID-19.



The Home Builders Association of Kansas City suggests wearing masks and bringing your own hand sanitizer along with a few other measures.

“Try not to touch things as much as possible. We are encouraging people to download the mobile app or go to the website and check the status of homes on the parade. Some of them may be by appointment only, or they may be closing early to clean and get ready for the next day,” said Kari English from the Kansas City HBA.



Builders have definitely stepped up your ability to virtually tour the homes through the Parade of Home app so that you can plan your route and visit the homes you’d most like to see. Kansas City’s Parade of Homes runs through June 28th.