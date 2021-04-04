Better mask designs could be worth big bucks in Biden administration’s new contest

The majority of Americans have been wearing masks for more than a year. During that time we’ve all had to deal with sore ears, irritated skin and other issues that most of us haven’t had to deal with before.

Think you have a better mask design, or a way to take care of a common problem while wearing a mask? It could be worth up to $500,000!

The Department of Health and Human Services launched a “Mask Innovation Challenge.” You have until April 21 to submit your idea. Keep in mind that the mask, along with your idea, still must protect against the coronaviruses.

During the first phase, the HHS and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will select as many as 10 designs. Those winners will each take home a $10,000 prize.

Finalists will be able to submit prototypes during the second phase of the competition. Each design will be tested on filtration and airflow criteria. Five winners will be selected to split a $400,000 prize.

You must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident to receive prize money.

There are other rules and qualifications that must be followed to enter the contest. You’ll find more information about the contest, and how to enter online.