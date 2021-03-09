Betty Rae’s announces reopening date for River Market location

Picture of Betty Rae’s in the River Market – Photo by Travis Meier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Betty Rae’s, a popular ice cream shop for River Market residents and suburban visitors alike, has announced a reopening date and time – and it’s happening soon.

The store, known for its unique flavor combinations like goat cheese and apricot, once threatened to remain closed due to several issues during the pandemic. The store has been empty for months, but a recent ownership change has breathed new life into the colorful building.

Now, the River Market location is set to reopen on March 15. Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New owner Alec Rogers has served previously as a store manager and knows the inter-workings of Betty Rae’s already. He graduated from UMKC and has said that he wants to give the company more of a team-based, inclusive atmosphere.

“We’re bringing back the same flavors you know and love,” the company wrote on Facebook. “We can’t wait to see you!”

