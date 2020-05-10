Betty Wright, influential soul singer, dies at 66

Soul singer Betty Wright has died at age 66, according to the New York Times.

Wright is most known for her early hits “No Pain, No Gain” and “The Cleanup Woman.” Her songs have continued to influence the music industry, being sampled by artists like Beyonce and DJ Khaled.

Steve Greenberg of S-Curve Records confirmed her death, saying the singer discovered she had cancer in the fall, the Times reports.

Grammy award-winning artist Chaka Khan took to twitter just days prior to her death asking for prayers.

Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays.

“Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be”

In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty

All My Love Chaka pic.twitter.com/krQcfWFl5r — 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@ChakaKhan) May 2, 2020

Wright died Sunday at her home in Miami. A cause of death has not yet been released.