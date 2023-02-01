KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grammy award-winning singer Beyoncé announced a world tour on Wednesday morning with a stop in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

The superstar will perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 18 as part of the “Renaissance World Tour.”

She announced the news of the stadium tour on her Instagram account. The first shows will be in Europe from May through June before she comes to North America in July.

Beyoncé released her most recent album, ‘Renaissance’, on July 29, 2022.

