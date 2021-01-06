Bianca Smith becomes first Black female coach in professional baseball

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox announced they have hired Bianca Smith as a minor league coach, making her the first Black female coach in professional baseball history, NewsNation Now reported.
Smith, 29, graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where she also served as director of baseball operations.
“These opportunities that she’s getting — I want people to understand that she’s getting them because she’s ready to do the job, and she’s very bright, and she’s going to do a great job,” Matt Englander, head coach at Case Western, said. “This is 100% earned by her.”
Smith will be based at the Red Sox player development facility in Fort Myers, Florida, and work primarily with position players.
