KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a crash that involved a bicyclist Monday evening.

Investigators said a silver Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on Independence Avenue approaching Denver striking a bicyclist as it crossing the street and ejected them off the bike.

The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet stopped immediately, remained at the scene, and was uninjured in the collision, according to the Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.