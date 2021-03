INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist near MO-78 and Crescent Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a Ford Mustang was heading east and struck a bicyclist traveling south across MO-78.

The bicyclist was identified as an adult male and died on the scene.

The driver of the Mustang was not injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

