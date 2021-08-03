Bicyclist fails to yield while carrying beer, hit and injured by SUV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person riding a bicycle has serious injuries after being hit by a Chevrolet Suburban near 52nd Street and The Paseo Monday night.

At about 10 p.m., a male bicycle rider did not stop and yield when crossing The Paseo in front of the Suburban.

The driver of the SUV said they did not see the cyclist until their head hit the windshield.

The vehicle driver stopped and was not injured. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was carrying a twelve-pack of glass Corona beer bottles when they failed to yield.