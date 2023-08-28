Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist is in serious condition after a crash on 30th Street and Brighton Avenue Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m., the Kansas City Police Department responded to reports of a collision with critical injuries.

According to KCPD, a bicycle was traveling east on 30th St., and a Ford F150 was traveling west on 30th St. Police said the Ford made a left turn onto Brighton Ave., turning into the path of the bicycle.

The bicyclist struck the passenger side of the Ford, ejecting the bicyclist off the bicycle. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The person riding the bicycle was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash. The bicyclist remains in serious condition, and the investigation is ongoing.