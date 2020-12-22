Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash, Independence police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Independence early Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to police.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of 23rd Street, west of Liberty Street.

Independence police said in a news release that a westbound Honda Civic hit the bicyclist, who was traveling in the same direction. The driver of the car allegedly left the scene but was later located and taken into custody, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Centerpoint Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing Tuesday.