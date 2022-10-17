KANASAS CITY, Mo. — Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and bicycle on Monday morning.

A white Honda Odyssey minivan was traveling southbound on N. Flagor and turned to travel westbound on NE 81st Terrace.

A teal-colored recumbent bicycle was traveling eastbound on NE 81st Terrace. As the Honda made the turn, it hit the bicycle, knocking the bicyclist off the bicycle and onto the shoulder of the road.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital. They are in critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, and the incident is still under investigation.