KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person riding a bike down a Kansas City highway was hit and died early Sunday morning in northern KC.

According to police, around 2:21 a.m. the biker was pedaling eastbound on 152 Highway, weaving between both lanes. A driver of a Chevy pickup truck also going east hit the bicycle, throwing the person off the bike.

The cyclist was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.