KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead early Sunday morning.

Police say someone was riding a bicycle without a helmet around 1:51 a.m. on North Oak Street in Kansas City. The driver of a silver Ford F-150 who was also going south down the same street hit the bicyclist near the 82nd and North Oak intersection.

The bicyclist was thrown off and died at the scene, according to police.

The pickup truck driver drove away from the scene until police caught up around 79th Street and North Oak and arrested the suspect. The driver and the passenger were not injured in the crash.

KCPD is investigating this crash to figure out if the driver was impaired.