KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A cyclist was killed Tuesday after riding his bike the wrong way down a one-way street.

Around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday Kansas City police were called to 25th Street and Chestnut Avenue for an injury crash.

Police say a black CST Scout electric bike was traveling northbound on Chestnut Avenue when it collided with a white Honda Pilot traveling eastbound on 25th Street.

The cyclist hit the Honda and was thrown from the bike. The cyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.