KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City bicyclist was seriously injured Friday afternoon after crashing into the side of a dump truck.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Truman Road and Kensington Avenue.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling north on Kensington and was holding a very large cauldron pot.

The bicyclist failed to stop at a stop sign, according to police, and rode onto Truman Road right into the side of a Freightliner truck.

Police said the bicyclist was ejected onto the road. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.