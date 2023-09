KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a car near Truman Road.

The bicyclist was headed eastbound Truman Road in the bike lane when the vehicle was making a left turn.

As the car made the left turn, the bicyclist hit the car. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

