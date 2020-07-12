Bicyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck while crossing U.S. 40 Highway Sunday morning.

Police said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 40 Highway, just east of Crysler Avenue.

The driver of an eastbound passenger car struck the bicyclist, who was crossing the road.

The 50-year-old bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for significant injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.