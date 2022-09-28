ST. LOUIS – The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday’s deadline.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, plans have now been approved for Missouri and all other 49 states. It opens up $5 billion over five years to cover 75,000 miles of highways.

Missouri officials submitted its plan to the Joint Office of Transportation and Energy on July 29, 2022. As part of the plan, the Show-Me State will receive $98.9 million in NEVI funds through fiscal year 2026, including $35.7 over the next two fiscal years, to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The plan aims to place the charging ports across 1,184 miles of designated corridors in Missouri. It will also expand Missouri’s current network of around 2,147 charging ports.

According to the Missouri Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, stretches of highway being considered as an EV charging station corridor around the St. Louis region include:

Interstate 44 – Missouri / Oklahoma border to St. Louis metro area (pending corridor)

Interstate 55 – Festus, Missouri to Missouri / Arkansas border (pending)

Interstate 55 – Within St. Louis metro area to Festus, Missouri (corridor-ready)

Interstate 70 – Within the Kansas City metro area and between Wentzville, Missouri and the St. Louis metro area (corridor ready)

Missouri can also use NEVI funding to operate and maintain stations, conduct analysis related to electrical vehicle charging infrastructure, upgrade existing charging infrastructure and install on-site electrical service equipment.

“Every single state, D.C. and Puerto Rico are working to leverage the investments from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic electric vehicle charging across America,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm via a news release. “President Biden is leading the shift to electrify transportation—ensuring drivers can commute and charge confidently and affordably, and lessening our oversized reliance on fossil fuels while combatting climate change.”