Biden nominates Robin Carnahan as administrator of General Services Administration

Missouri Democratic Senate candidate Robin Carnahan speaks during a campaign stop at a meeting of members of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Monday, Nov. 1, 2010, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday his intent to nominate Robin Carnahan as administrator of the General Services Administration.

Carnahan formerly served as the Missouri Secretary of State from 2005-2013 and later founded and led the State and Local Government Practice at 18F, a tech consultancy inside the U.S. government’s General Services Administration.

Carnahan also comes from a family of politicians. She’s the daughter of former Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan, who died during his U.S. Senate bid in 2000. After winning the election despite his passing, Mel Carnahan’s wife Jean Carnahan was appointed to fill his seat.

The White House says in 2017, Carnahan was named one of the federal government’s “Top Women in Tech.” She currently serves as a Fellow at Georgetown University’s Beeck Center, where she co-founded the State Software Collaborative.

“At GSA, Carnahan helped federal, state, and local government agencies improve customer-facing digital services and cut costs. In particular, she taught and empowered non-technical executives about how to reduce risk and deliver better results for the public by more effectively budgeting, procuring, implementing and overseeing digital modernization projects,” the White House said.

During her time in Missouri, Carnahan served as the state’s Chief Election Official and State Securities Regulator and was responsible for providing in-person and online services to hundreds of thousands of customers.

She also ran for U.S. Senate in 2010 against Sen. Roy Blunt, who ultimately won the election to replace former Sen. Kit Bond. Following Biden’s announcement Tuesday, Blunt released the following statement:

“Robin Carnahan is smart, capable, and understands what they do at GSA. I look forward to supporting her nomination.”