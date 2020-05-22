Biden says he regrets saying radio show host ‘ain’t black’ if he considers Trump over him

Former Vice President Joe Biden told the host of the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club” that he “ain’t black” if he was considering supporting President Donald Trump in the November election.

Host Charlamagne Tha God talked with Democratic presidential candidate Biden on Friday in an interview that addressed, among other things, whether Biden intends to choose a black woman as his running mate.

During the interview, a Biden aide interrupted to conclude the chat since Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, also had a scheduled interview in their Delaware home.

The aide is heard saying: “That’s really our time. I apologize.”

“You can’t do that to black media!” responded Charlamagne.

“I gotta do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at six o’clock,” Biden said before checking his watch and jokingly adding, “Uh no, I’m in trouble.”

Charlamagne then said: “Listen, you gotta come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden, because it’s a long way until November and we got more questions.”

“You got more questions? Well I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump,” Charlamagne replied. “It has to do with the fact I want something for my community.”

This morning @Cthagod sat down with Democratic Presidential Nominee @JoeBiden to talk about a few things including his plan for African American communities in America, if he will be choosing a black female running mate + more!🇺🇸



Watch here: https://t.co/AUYaQhSX9h — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) May 22, 2020

Later on Friday afternoon, Biden addressed his comments in a call with the US Black Chamber of Commerce, saying, “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier” and insisting he doesn’t take black voters for granted.

“The bottom line of all of this perhaps I was much too cavalier. I know that the comments have come off like I was taking the African American vote for granted, but nothing could be further from the truth. I’ve never, ever done that, and I’ve earned it every time I’ve run,” he said.

“I was making the point that I never take the vote for granted, and in fact, I know in order to win the presidency, I need the African American vote,” Biden said. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

Biden at times during the 2020 race has quickly become testy when challenged over his record by groups the former vice president believes would fare worse under Trump. In November, he told a protester criticizing former President Barack Obama’s record on deportations that “you should vote for Trump.”

The interview was Biden’s first appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” a popular nationally syndicated radio show broadcast from New York City that other leading Democratic presidential candidates appeared on during the primary.

Biden’s win in the Democratic primary was fueled primarily by his support from African-American voters, particularly older ones, who catapulted him to the win in South Carolina that set the stage for Biden to all but end the race in the following weeks.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found Biden with 81% support among black voters to Trump’s 3%.

“Vice President Biden has spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party’s nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that’s exactly what he intends to do this November,” senior Biden adviser Symone Sanders said of the interview on Twitter.

She added: “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: He was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

Trump’s campaign used Biden’s comment to portray him as taking black voters for granted.

Katrina Pierson, a Trump campaign senior adviser, said in a statement that Biden “believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking.”

Trump in 2016 argued that black voters should reject Democrats who he argued had taken their votes for granted and back him, saying, “What the hell do you have to lose?”

Biden has frequently criticized Trump’s history of racist comments and actions, which includes questioning former President Barack Obama’s citizenship, expressing frustration with immigrants from “s***hole countries” and referring to white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, and counter-protesters by saying there were “very fine people on both sides.”

In the radio interview, Biden declined to name people on his list of those being considered for the vice presidential nomination, but said:”I guarantee you, there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple.”

Charlamagne pressed Biden on his role in enacting the 1994 crime bill, which Biden defended, saying Hillary Clinton was “wrong” in 2016 to apologize for it and that Republicans — had insisted on the inclusion of mandatory minimum sentencing.

Biden also defended his calls to decriminalize marijuana, rather than legalizing it. He said before legalizing it, he wants to wait and see the results of studies on “what it affects, doesn’t affect in long-term development of the brain. And we should wait till the studies are done.”

“I think we got decades of studies from actual weed smokers though,” Charlamagne cut in.

“Yeah, I do,” Biden said. “I know a lot of weed smokers.”