KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The snow is Thursday’s problem, according to fans at Power & Light on Wednesday. College basketball is back at full capacity in Kansas City.

Two years ago, the sports world came to a screeching halt. Almost as soon as the 2020 Big 12 tournaments started, it ended. The conference canceled the tournaments after just a few games because COVID was spreading.

Joe Cinalli was in the crowd at Power & Light when it happened.

“I saw all the fans here, all the enthusiasm, all the people, and you could just see the disappointment in going through that,” said Cinalli, a West Virginia fan.

Then in 2021, the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Championships had a limited fan capacity.

This year, the tournaments are bouncing back to normal, and fans are pumped.

“I’m tickled to death. We’d like to have a better team, but you never know. They’re still a good bunch of boys,” Cinalli said. “So you never know when they’ll come through.”

His sister Melanie Yergodich made the trip from West Virginia. She’s excited to cheer on the Mountaineers but admits that it feels a little funny being around so many other fans.

“It’s strange getting back into it a little bit,” Yergodich said. “I’m looking forward to the crowd, but it’ll be kind of different, too.”

For a trio of KU fans, the Big 12 Tournament is tradition.

“We’ve been coming to all the Big 12 Tournaments ever since they were at Kemper Arena,” Sandra Carrera said. “And the one year that they went to Texas, we followed them there and came back here.”

Aljaž Kunc’s parents flew in from Europe to watch their son play in the tournament for Iowa State.

“Go Cyclones!” his dad Andres said. “We are very excited. We will win the tournament.”

These Big 12 fans are leaving you with a little advice: “Don’t go to work tomorrow because it’s going to be snowy,” Maria Carrera said. “So just come here to enjoy it with the rest of us!”

The KU pep rally starts at 10:35 a.m. Thursday.