Big 12 fans react to news that remainder of tournament will be played without fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Wednesday only 125 tickets will be given to each team for the Big 12 tournament starting Thursday.

And those tickets will go to family, friends, credentialed media and essential staff, leaving fans pretty much out of luck.

Before the announcement, thousands of college basketball fans had already packed Power & Light’s Living Room, pumped for the Big 12 Tournament and their teams march to March Madness, bucking fears of the coronavirus.

"You know I’m 72 years old. If I go I go, I’m going to cheer on the Cyclones,” one Oklahoma State fan said.

“People are blowing it way out of proportion. They shouldn’t be scared” a Mountaineers fan visiting from West Virginia said.

But then Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced fans won’t be allowed at NCAA tournament games this year because of concerns about the coronavirus, signaling likely changes for conference tournaments just getting underway.

“It’s kind of a sad day. A lot of people plan their vacations, Spring Breaks around going to watch their favorite team play basketball in March Madness. It’s a huge draw. It’s sad it came to this,” Kansas State fan Brady Myers said.

“It’s really a big disappointment for the fans but obviously safety is always the number one priority for the athletes and for the families,” fellow Wildcats fan Matt Cline said.

As fans headed into the first session of Big 12 games, many were already worried the conference might do the same before the No. 1 Jayhawks took the floor.

Shortly before tip-off the Big 12 announced it will ban cheerleaders and pep bands from the rest of the tournament and limit teams to 125 tickets each for certain people.

Oklahoma State players said after their defeat of Iowa State they were unaware of the coming changes until they heard fans booing in the arena.

After hearing the Big 12’s ultimate decision, many fans said you can keep them out of the arena, but you can’t keep them away from college basketball.

"I’ll watch them from home and cheer them on and Rock Chalk and we’ll win,” Jayhawk fan Javier Aqui said.

"What I really expect is the fans are going to congregate in different areas, maybe come down to Power & Light, maybe go to other areas in Lawrence and still support their team.” Leann Adee said.

The Kansas City Power & Light District released a statement late Wednesday night saying:

"Following the Big 12 Conference’s announcement earlier this evening, we are canceling the remainder of the Miller Lite Fan Fest at KC Live!, including pep rallies and stage activation. The KC Live! Block will remain open for normal business, including our bars and restaurants, who will all be showing the games. The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the CDC’s recommendations and will adjust if necessary."

KU also announced earlier in the evening they wouldn't take part in any pregame pep rallies for the remainder of the tournament.

